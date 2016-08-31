(Adds details, analyst's quote)

Aug 30 Retailer Gap Inc said on Tuesday that its distribution center in Fishkill, New York, had been hit by a serious fire.

All employees at the site affected by the blaze late on Monday were safe and an investigation was still underway, Gap spokeswoman Debbie Felix said.

"While it will take time to understand the full impact and cause of the fire, we have contingency plans in place and are working across our North American network of distributions centers to continue to serve our customers," Felix said.

The clothing retailer owns a network of distribution centers in North America and England, including the affected facility, which spans over 8.6 million square feet (80 hectares), according to a regulatory filing.

"The Fishkill distribution center is a primary distribution center for the northeast," said Nomura analyst Simeon Siegel, who added that Gap was re-routing inventory through another center.

