Aug 30 Retailer Gap Inc said on Tuesday
that its distribution center in Fishkill, New York, had been hit
by a serious fire.
All employees at the site affected by the blaze late on
Monday were safe and an investigation was still underway, Gap
spokeswoman Debbie Felix said.
"While it will take time to understand the full impact and
cause of the fire, we have contingency plans in place and are
working across our North American network of distributions
centers to continue to serve our customers," Felix said.
The clothing retailer owns a network of distribution centers
in North America and England, including the affected facility,
which spans over 8.6 million square feet (80 hectares),
according to a regulatory filing.
"The Fishkill distribution center is a primary distribution
center for the northeast," said Nomura analyst Simeon Siegel,
who added that Gap was re-routing inventory through another
center.
