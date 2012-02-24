* Sees FY12 EPS $1.75-$1.80 vs estimate of 1.79
* Q4 adjusted EPS $0.44 vs estimate of $0.42
* Shares down 1 pct after hours
By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
Feb 23 Gap Inc's profit forecast
for the year ahead failed to excite investors, but the company
did lay down concrete plans for a revamp as it tries to work on
its merchandise and move away from the heavy discounts seen in
the holiday quarter.
For almost a decade now, Gap has struggled with its fashion
mix, losing out to rivals such Inditex, which overtook Gap as
the world's biggest clothing retailer by sales in 2010.
The company has rejigged its top management over the past
year and Chief Executive Glenn Murphy said the retailer will
invest more online, in international sales and in reviving the
look of each brand as they try to pick up momentum and gain back
some market share.
"The plan now seems more focused than it did before and
they are trying to get the merchandise right," said Jaime Katz,
an analyst at Mornigstar.
"The proof is in the pudding, but they are at least moving
in the right direction."
Last year, during spring and even in the latest holiday
season, the company's sales were hurt by a line of clothes that
lacked color.
This year, brightly colored denims and shirts have been
shipped to stores - the result of changes made to its top
management - which many analysts think could turn the company's
sales around.
The company also approved a new $1 billion share repurchase
program and raised its annual dividend to 50 cents a share from
45 cents in 2011.
"You can't frown on a company that says we are giving you
cash back and raises dividends," analyst Katz said, adding that
the new spring merchandise in stores looked more competitive
than in recent years.
The owner of the Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic chains,
expects to earn $1.75 to $1.80 a share in fiscal 2012, while
analysts, on average, were expecting $1.79 a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Gap preannounced that sales fell 2 percent to $4.28 billion,
while comparable store sales were down 4 percent.
For the quarter ended Jan. 28, the company, which competes
with Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing Co, H&M owner Hennes
& Mauritz AB and Zara owner Inditex, earned
$218 million, or 44 cents a share, compared with $365 million or
60 cents a share last year.
Net profit fell 40 percent.
"In spite of 2011 earnings being below last year, we're
pleased with the progress we made against our long-term
strategic plan, including growing our online business and
expanding internationally," said Chief Executive Glenn Murphy.
Gap shares were down at $23.25 on Thursday in late trading.
They closed at $23.52 on the New York Stock Exchange.