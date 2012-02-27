MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) said profits rose 24 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier helped by new routes and more flights from existing carriers.

GAP said in a filing on Monday with the Mexican stock exchange that it earned 553 million pesos ($39.6 million) during the October to December period, compared to 445 million pesos a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue rose 11.8 percent to 1.256 billion pesos.

Airlines have been gradually snapping up the routes once operated by troubled airline Mexicana, which stopped flying in August 2010, buried under a debt pile and union problems.

Low-cost carriers like Volaris, Interjet and VivaAerobus and large operators including Continental and AeroMexico took advantage of Mexicana's demise, filling in about 60 percent of the routes so far, GAP said.

Copper miner Grupo Mexico, has been steadily buying shares in the airport operator, increasing its stake in November to 26.8 percent.

The mining company said it is interested in taking a larger role in the company but GAP's bylaws prevent any non-controlling shareholder from holding a more than 10 percent stake. The dispute is being debated in court.

GAP shares rose 0.98 percent to close at 49.49 pesos on Monday, shortly before results were released. The New York-traded stock added 0.8 percent to $38.31.