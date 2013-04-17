April 17 Gap Inc said on Wednesday that
it may bring its lower-priced Old Navy brand into more
international markets, including China, and is working on
blending the abilities of its stores and websites to attract
shoppers.
Shares of Gap, which is hosting an investor meeting on
Wednesday, was down 2.2 percent at $36.96 in midday trading.
Gap said it expects to start to franchise Old Navy in key
international markets in 2014 and is exploring a plan to add
company-operated Old Navy and Banana Republic stores in China.
The company, whose other chains include Athleta and
Intermix, also said it is trying to make shopping at its stores
and online more convenient with features such as
ship-from-store, find-in-store and reserve-in-store.