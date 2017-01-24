Jan 24 Gap Inc said the global president
of its Banana Republic unit would leave the company as the
apparel retailer looks to stem a relentless decline in sales at
the brand.
Andi Owen, global president of Banana Republic, will leave
the company in late February, Gap said in a statement.
Chief Executive Art Peck, who took over as chief executive
in 2015, will directly oversee the brand, while the company
searches for Owen's replacement.
Sales in the Banana Republic unit have declined for seven
straight quarters.
Under Peck, Gap has been trying to replicate the success of
its low-end Old Navy brand at its Gap and Banana Republic
brands.
The company said last May it would shut 75 Old Navy and
Banana Republic stores outside the United States.
