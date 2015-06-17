June 17 The world didn't end in 2012, but things
haven't been the same since then for Gap Inc's flagship
clothing chain.
Riding the colored-denim trend that year, the chain's sales
soared to their highest in four years as young adults snapped up
its distressed, skinny and cropped jeans.
Back then, Gap stores seemed to get everything right, from
the colors and assortment of products to their price.
But denim's popularity began to fade in 2013, and the Gap
brand's sales followed suit - ultimately leading to the
company's announcement on Monday that it would close 175 of its
675 Gap stores over the next few years.
That's a start, analysts said.
Now, in a sense, the Gap division needs to do just the
opposite to what it has been doing for the past few years if it
is to compete not only with direct rivals such as American Eagle
Outfitters, but fast-fashion chains such as H&M
, Zara and Forever 21 and big stores such as
Macy's.
Instead of relying on basics such as jeans, t-shirts and
shorts - which can be bought cheaper just about anywhere - the
Gap brand needs to focus more on more-feminine clothing,
analysts said.
"Right now what is selling from a fashion perspective is a
lot of dresses and a lot of floral and lot of festival-inspired,
very feminine looks," said Dan Hess, chief analyst at research
firm Merchant Forecast.
"What we are seeing from Gap is very basic and muted colors
and it lacks the femininity and the festival-inspired appeal
that is selling elsewhere."
Affordable pricing will also be key, analysts said.
"The Gap brand product has lacked clear points of
differentiation," Baird Equity Research analyst Mark Altschwager
told Reuters. "It has been inconsistent with fashion, fit,
quality and value."
The Gap brand, where same-store sales have fallen for six
straight quarters, now needs to create its own style as well as
stay in tune with what's new on the ramp and on social media
sites such as Pinterest, analysts said.
It's not that Gap Inc, which also owns the Old Navy and
Banana Republic chains, doesn't recognize the brand's problems,
particularly with its assortment.
"I continue to be disappointed, but not surprised, by Gap's
performance," Art Peck, the company's chief executive since
February, said on a call with analysts in May.
However, he has said that given long lead times for orders
it will probably be this holiday season or spring next year
before customers see any great changes in offerings.
The company signaled its intent to revamp its assortment in
February when Jeff Kirwan, Gap's president since December, hired
Wendi Goldman, a former executive at lingerie retailer
Victoria's Secret, as its design chief.
"We don't think they have a brand problem," Merchant
Forecast's Hess said. "We just think they have a fashion
problem. Fashion problems can be fixed."
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)