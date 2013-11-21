Nov 21 Gap Inc : * Reports third quarter results * Q3 earnings per share $0.72 * Reaffirms FY 2013 earnings per share view $2.57 to $2.65 * Q3 sales rose 3 percent to $3.98 billion * Q3 same store sales rose 1 percent * FY earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Announced new $1 billion share repurchase authorization * On a year-over-year basis, inventory dollars per store were up 4 percent at

the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2013 * Continues to expect 2013 capital spending to be approximately $675 million in

support of its outlined strategies * Sees increase in year-over-year inventory dollars per store at end of Q4 to

be somewhat higher than the increase at the end of the third quarter * Says for fiscal year 2013, the company continues to expect capital spending

to be approximately $675 million * Q3 revenue view $3.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage