Nov 21 Gap Inc :
* Reports third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.72
* Reaffirms FY 2013 earnings per share view $2.57 to $2.65
* Q3 sales rose 3 percent to $3.98 billion
* Q3 same store sales rose 1 percent
* FY earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Announced new $1 billion share repurchase authorization
* On a year-over-year basis, inventory dollars per store were
up 4 percent at
the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2013
* Continues to expect 2013 capital spending to be approximately
$675 million in
support of its outlined strategies
* Sees increase in year-over-year inventory dollars per store
at end of Q4 to
be somewhat higher than the increase at the end of the third
quarter
* Says for fiscal year 2013, the company continues to expect
capital spending
to be approximately $675 million
* Q3 revenue view $3.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
