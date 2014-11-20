A basket of flowers hangs near Gap Inc's flagship retail store at the Powell Street cable car turn in San Francisco, California August 20, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files

Apparel retailer Gap Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by a 5.5 percent fall in the U.S. sales of its namesake brand.

The company, which also owns the Banana Republic and Old Navy brands, said net sales fell slightly to $3.97 billion in the third quarter from $3.98 billion from a year earlier.

Net income rose to $351 million, or 80 cents per share, from $337 million, or 72 cents per share.

