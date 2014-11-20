Exxon Mobil profit beats Street as oil prices move higher
HOUSTON Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, helped by rising crude prices and cost cuts.
Apparel retailer Gap Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by a 5.5 percent fall in the U.S. sales of its namesake brand.
The company, which also owns the Banana Republic and Old Navy brands, said net sales fell slightly to $3.97 billion in the third quarter from $3.98 billion from a year earlier.
Net income rose to $351 million, or 80 cents per share, from $337 million, or 72 cents per share.
MUMBAI Federal Bank , a mid-sized private sector lender, is targeting a net interest margin of 3.25 percent in the fiscal year that began in April by focusing on growing its books, improving loan recovery and deposit portfolio, its chief executive officer said.