Nov 15 Gap Inc posted a bigger quarterly
profit as its brightly colored clothes stayed popular with
shoppers ahead of the holiday season, sending its shares up 6
percent after the bell.
The company, which owns the Gap, Old Navy and Banana
Republic chains earned $308 million, or 63 cents a share,
compared with $193 million, or 38 cents a share, in the same
quarter last year.
Sales for the third quarter ended Oct. 27 rose 8 percent to
$3.86 billion.
Gap shares were trading up at $35.17 after the bell. They
closed at $33.26 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.