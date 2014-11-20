UPDATE 1-Dish's profit falls on bigger-than-expected subscriber loss
May 1 Dish Network Corp reported a 6 percent drop in quarterly profit on Monday as the U.S. satellite TV provider lost more pay-TV subscribers than expected.
Nov 20 Apparel retailer Gap Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by a 5.5 percent fall in the U.S. sales of its namesake brand.
The company, which also owns the Banana Republic and Old Navy brands, said net sales fell slightly to $3.97 billion in the third quarter from $3.98 billion from a year earlier.
Net income rose to $351 million, or 80 cents per share, from $337 million, or 72 cents per share. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Nayan Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
May 1 Dish Network Corp reported a 6 percent drop in quarterly profit on Monday as the U.S. satellite TV provider lost more pay-TV subscribers than expected.
May 1 Dish Network Corp reported a 6 percent drop in quarterly profit on Monday as the U.S. satellite TV provider added fewer-than-expected pay-TV subscribers.