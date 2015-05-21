May 21 Apparel retailer Gap Inc reported
an 8 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a stronger
dollar, supply delays in the United States and lower demand for
its namesake brand.
A series of fashion misses have turned shoppers away from
the Gap brand towards fast fashion chains such as H&M, Inditex's
Zara and Forever 21.
Gap's Old Navy line, however, has drawn customers with its
affordable-yet-trendy merchandise, helping it become the largest
brand by sales in the company's portfolio.
A stronger dollar hit quarterly sales by $90 million and
hurt profit by 3 percent in the first quarter ended May 2, Gap
said on Thursday.
The dollar gained about 0.7 percent against a basket
of currencies in the February-April quarter.
Shipment delays due to strikes at West Coast ports hurt
sales at U.S. stores, Gap said.
Total comparable sales fell 4 percent. Comparable sales fell
10 percent at the Gap brand and 8 percent at Banana Republic.
Comparable sales at Old Navy increased 3 percent.
Gap said net income fell to $239 million, or 56 cents per
share, from $260 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average estimated a profit of 56 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 3 percent to $3.66 billion.
Gap released first-quarter revenue and comparable sales last
week.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru)