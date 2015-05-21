(Adds comments from conference call, analyst comments,
Aeropostale's results)
By Ramkumar Iyer
May 21 Apparel retailer Gap Inc reported
an 8 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a stronger
dollar, supply delays in the United States and lower demand for
its namesake brand.
A series of fashion misses have turned shoppers away from
the Gap brand towards fast fashion chains such as H&M, Inditex's
Zara and Forever 21.
The women's clothing business at the Gap brand has been a
challenge for several seasons due to quality and fit issues and
for being out of trend, Chief Executive Art Peck said during a
post-earnings conference call.
"We are off trend and in some cases, way off the brand," he
said.
A substantial and sustainable improvement at the Gap brand
should not be expected before spring 2016, Stifel Nicolaus
analyst Richard Jaffe said.
Gap's Old Navy line, however, has attracted more customers
with its affordable-yet-trendy merchandise, helping it become
the largest brand by sales in the company's portfolio.
Comparable sales at Old Navy increased 3 percent in the first
quarter.
A stronger dollar hit quarterly sales by $90 million and
hurt profit by 3 percent in the first quarter ended May 2, Gap
said on Thursday.
The dollar gained about 0.7 percent against a basket
of currencies in the February-April quarter.
Shipment delays due to strikes at West Coast ports also hurt
sales at U.S. stores as fewer items were available for sale, the
company said.
Gap's second-quarter results are also expected to be weighed
down by late shipments, as the company will likely have to offer
discounts on delayed merchandise, Chief Financial Officer
Sabrina Simmons said on the call.
Total comparable sales fell 4 percent, while comparable
sales fell 10 percent at the Gap brand and 8 percent at Banana
Republic.
Teen apparel retailer Aeropostale Inc on Thursday
estimated a bigger-than-expected second-quarter loss, citing low
demand, disruptions at the West Coast ports and store closures.
Gap said net income fell to $239 million, or 56 cents per
share, from $260 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average estimated a profit of 56 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 3 percent to $3.66 billion.
The San Francisco, California-based company's shares closed
at $38.56 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to
Thursday's close, they had fallen 8 percent this year.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by Anil
D'Silva)