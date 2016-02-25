* Sees FY adj. profit $2.20-$$2.25/shr vs est. $2.42
By Subrat Patnaik
Feb 25 Apparel retailer Gap Inc's
full-year profit forecast fell short of analysts' estimates as
it struggles with a strong dollar and weak sales in its Banana
Republic and Gap brands.
The company's shares fell 4.6 percent to $26.32 in extended
trading on Thursday.
Gap said it expected an adjusted profit of $2.20-$$2.25 per
share for the year ending January, way below the $2.42 analysts
on average were expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The forecast includes a pre-tax impact of over $120 million
from a strong dollar, which has been plaguing U.S. companies
with significant global presence.
However, Chief Executive Arthur Peck reiterated that he was
"extremely pleased" with the spring and summer products in the
company's Gap and Banana Republic brands. The company has been
vocal about the upcoming assortment in these struggling lines
for the past few quarters.
Gap and many U.S. apparel retailers are also bearing the
brunt of customers flocking to fast-fashion retailers such as
H&M, Forever 21 and Inditex's Zara.
Nomura analyst Simeon Siegel said the environment is very
promotional and it's not easy to "snap your fingers" and come
out of the situation.
Gap's net income fell by a third to $214 million, or 53
cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30.
Excluding items, the company earned 57 cents per share, in
line with the average analyst estimate.
Sales of the Old Navy brand, which has been a bright spot
for the retailer, fell 6.8 percent in the holiday quarter, hurt
by a "couple of style misses" and an unexpected drop in traffic.
The line was "over assorted" with sweater styles, CEO Peck
said.
"Given that Old Navy relies heavily on volume and shoppers
buying multiple items the impact was probably somewhat worse
than it was for rivals," said Neil Saunders, CEO of research
firm Conlumino.
Revenue for the quarter was unchanged from the $4.39 billion
the company provided on Feb. 8.
Gap also announced on Thursday a new $1 billion share
repurchase program, replacing an existing authorization.
Up to Thursday's close of $27.6, shares had fallen about 10
percent this year.
