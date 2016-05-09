(Adds details, updates shares)
By Subrat Patnaik
May 9 Gap Inc reported a decline in
sales for the fifth straight quarter due to weak demand for its
Banana Republic and Old Navy brands as the retailer struggles
to woo back shoppers it has lost to fast-fashion retailers.
Gap's shares fell about 12 percent in extended trading on
Monday as the company also estimated first-quarter profit below
estimates.
Gap has struggled in the past few quarters as a series of
fashion misses turned off shoppers amid increasing competition
from retailers such as H&M, Forever 21 and Inditex's
Zara.
"This has been a disastrous quarter for Gap and one during
which all of its main engines stalled and went into reverse,"
said Neil Saunders, chief executive of research firm Conlumino.
While sales have been falling at the company's Banana
Republic and Gap brands, recent declines at Old Navy pose a
bigger challenge for the 47-year old retailer.
"While the (Old Navy) brand has been the star of the show
for many quarters, the past few collections have been dull and
uninspiring," Saunders said.
The company has focused on turning around its Gap and Banana
Republic brands in the past year by changing its assortment and
offering trendier clothes.
"Our industry is evolving and we must transform at a faster
pace," Chief Executive Art Peck said in a statement.
The company said on Monday it was evaluating its Banana
Republic and Old Navy stores, primarily outside North America
and China.
Gap estimated a profit of 31-32 cents per share for the
first-quarter, while analysts on average had expected 44 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Comparable sales at Banana Republic stores fell 11 percent,
while those at Old Navy fell 6 percent. Sales at the namesake
Gap brand fell 3 percent.
Overall sales at established stores fell 5 percent in the
quarter ended April 30. Analysts on average had expected a
decline of 2.6 percent, according to research firm Consensus
Metrix.
Net sales fell 6 percent to $3.44 billion, missing the
average analyst estimate of $3.54 billion.
Up to Monday's close of $21.81, the stock had fallen nearly
12 percent this year.
The company will report first-quarter earnings after the
market closes on May 19.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)