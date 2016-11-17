(Adds details, share movement, outlook)
Nov 17 Apparel chain Gap Inc said it
would shut more stores than forecast previously and that it
expected a further drop in traffic during the crucial holiday
shopping season.
The company's shares fell 4.9 percent to $29.21 after the
bell on Thursday.
"Given that challenging traffic trends have continued, we
are investing meaningfully in marketing across our portfolio
brands during the holiday season," outgoing Chief Financial
Officer Sabrina Simmons said on an earnings call.
Gap said it now expected to shut about 65 company-operated
stores this year, compared with its previous forecast of about
50 stores.
Traditional apparel chains are struggling with the growing
popularity of online retailers and fast-fashion chains such as
H&M, Forever 21 and Inditex's Zara, which are
known for offering trendier clothes at cheaper prices.
Gap reaffirmed its adjusted profit forecast of $1.87 to
$1.92 per share for the full year. Analysts on average were
expecting $2.02, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reported its seventh straight quarterly sales
decline in the three months ended Oct. 29 as demand for its Gap
and Banana Republic brands remained sluggish.
Gap has been trying to replicate the success of its low-end
Old Navy brand at its Gap and Banana Republic chains since Art
Peck took over as chief executive last year.
The company's net income fell to $204 million, or 51 cents
per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 29 from $248 million,
or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding restructuring costs, the company earned 60 cents
per share, in line with analysts' estimates.
The company said same-store sales fell 3 percent in the
quarter, in line with analysts' estimate, according to Consensus
Metrix.
Net sales fell to $3.80 billion from $3.86 billion.
Up to Thursday's close, the San Francisco-based company's
stock has risen 24.3 percent this year.
(Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)