May 18 Gap Inc reported a surprise rise
in quarterly same-store sales, bucking the trend of dismal
results in the U.S. retail industry, as the company benefited
from the robust performance at its Old Navy brand.
The company's shares were up 4.5 percent at $24.24 in
after-market trading on Thursday.
Comparable sales at the low-cost Old Navy brand jumped 8
percent in the first quarter ended April 29, handily beating the
2.2 percent rise estimated by Consensus Metrix.
The brand reported a 6 percent drop in same-store sales a
year earlier.
Old Navy, the company's biggest brand by revenue, has been a
bright spot, posting its fifth consecutive year of sales growth
in 2016.
"Old Navy has a very significant penetration of millennial
customers that are engaged in that brand," Chief Executive Art
Peck said on an earnings call with analysts.
Peck also remained bullish on the company's 'Athleisure'
brand, Athleta, calling it an "exceptional performer".
Gap has been looking to replicate its success with the Old
Navy at its Banana Republic and namesake brands.
Comparable sales at Banana Republic fell 4 percent, compared
with an 11 percent drop a year earlier. Analysts had expected a
decline 4.2 percent, according to Consensus Metrix.
"All of our brands executed well over the important Easter
selling season, particularly at Old Navy, which tends to realize
outsized impacts over key holiday period," Chief Financial
Officer Teri List-Stoll said during the call.
The company's same-store sales rose 2 percent in the latest
quarter. Analysts on average had expected a 0.2 percent fall,
according to Consensus Metrix.
Gap's results come amid a gloomy retail environment with
department stores such as Macy's Inc and J.C. Penney Co
Inc and apparel retailers including Ralph Lauren Corp
and American Eagle Outfitters Inc reporting
disappointing results.
"The result was delivered in a tough market is an
achievement," GlobalData Retail Managing Director Neil Saunders
said.
However, Saunders raised concerns about the company's
dependence on Old Navy.
"Outside of this powerhouse of growth, the company's other
brands fared far less well...This imbalance means that Gap is
firing on just one cylinder," he said.
Gap on Thursday backed its 2017 comparable sales forecast of
flat to up slightly.
Net income rose to $143 million, or 36 cents per share, in
the quarter from $127 million, or 32 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue was flat at $3.44 billion. The company said the
strong dollar impacted the quarter's revenue by about $11
million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 29 cents per
share and revenue of $3.39 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
