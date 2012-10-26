MEXICO CITY Oct 26 Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) on Friday boosted its forecast for revenue growth in 2012 to between 9.5 percent and 10.5 percent from an earlier of 6.0 percent to 8.5 percent.

The company, which operates 12 airports across Mexico, also raised its forecast for 2012 passenger traffic growth to between 4 percent and 5 percent from a previous range of 3 percent to 4 percent.

"We expect an increase in (2012) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 9.0 to 11.5 percent versus a previous 6.0 to 8.5 percent estimate," said Miguel Aliaga, head of GAP's institutional relations during a conference call with analysts.

GAP posted a 26.5 percent rise in third-quarter net profit late Thursday, driven by new routes and more flights from local and foreign airlines.

Its shares traded 0.33 percent higher at 60.92 pesos, while its New York-traded stock traded 0.17 percent lower at $46.75.