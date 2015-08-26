Aug 26 Apparel retailer Gap Inc said it
would end on-call shifts at all of its stores and improve
scheduling policies to provide employees with at least 10-14
days' notice.
The decision follows an inquiry by New York State attorney
general Eric Schneiderman's office into the legality of on-call
shifts at 13 retailers, including Gap, Target Corp, JC
Penney Co Inc, Abercrombie & Fitch Co and TJX
Cos Inc.
On-call shifts require workers to be on call for shifts that
may be canceled with little notice. The system allows retailers
to adjust staffing based on store traffic forecasts made by
scheduling software. Companies can then reduce over-staffing and
under-staffing.
Each of Gap's five brands were aligned to phase out on-call
shifts by the end of September and had committed to phase in the
new schedules by early 2016, Gap spokeswoman Laura Wilkinson
said in an email.
When Schneiderman began the inquiry in April he said
on-call shifts might violate New York law which calls for
employees to be paid for at least four hours at the basic
minimum hourly wage for any scheduled shift they report for.
"I commend Gap for taking an important step to make their
employees' schedules fairer and more predictable," Schneiderman
said in a statement on Wednesday, which made no further comment
on the findings of the inquiry. (on.ny.gov/1LBM75a)
Abercrombie & Fitch said this month that it would end the
practice for all workers paid by the hour, while lingerie
retailer Victoria's Secret, owned by L Brands Inc said in
June it would end on-call shifts for workers.
