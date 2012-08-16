* Gap raises FY EPS view to $1.95-$2
* Aeropostale says "soft start" to back to school
* Gap shares up 1.5 pct, Aeropostale down 7.5 pct
By Phil Wahba
Aug 16 Bright colored-jeans and tight
inventories helped Gap Inc post higher quarterly profit
on Thursday, and the clothing retailer also raised its full-year
forecast.
The results contrasted with those of teen apparel retailer
Aeropostale Inc which had to slash prices as ho-hum
merchandise failed to find favor with teens during a
particularly competitive back-to-school shopping season.
For almost a decade, Gap had struggled with its fashion mix,
losing out to rivals such as Zara parent Inditex.
But its main brands have staged a big turnaround in the last
year. Banana Republic's tie-in with television show Mad Men was
a big success and the chain this week gave popular American
designer Narciso Rodriguez an advisory role.
North American sales at its Gap, Banana Republic and Old
Navy chains all rose during the quarter, lifting Gap's
quarterly profit 28.6 percent. The only blemish on Gap's results
were weak numbers in Europe, where same-store sales fell.
Aeropostale, on the other hand, offered too many basics and
not enough fashions that teens could only find there, leading to
big profit-destroying markdowns of unsold merchandise, Stifel
Nicolaus analyst Richard Jaffe said in a research note.
"We believe it is vital that the company improves upon this
and grows its fashion offering quickly," Jaffe wrote, noting
that the promotional environment in teen retail will last.
Teen employment is at its lowest level since 1964, making
more teenagers reliant on their parents to fund their
back-to-school shopping. That has led to pricing pressure on
items that they can find at any number of stores.
Rival American Eagle Outfitters Inc saw its
same-store sales rise 9 percent last quarter, thanks to more
compelling fashions, according to analysts.
Aeropostale said it experienced a "soft start" to the
back-to-school season, which is crucial to the teen retailers.
"Competitive pricing pressures on our core basic business
(have) accelerated into the early back-to-school season, and we
believe that both our topline and margins will be under pressure
for the remainder of the third quarter," Aeropostale Chief
Executive Thomas Johnson told analysts on a conference call.
Aeropostale gave a third-quarter forecast of 25 cents to 30
cents per share that was below Wall Street expectations of 38
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Gap raised its full year profit forecast by 17 cents per
share and now expects to earn $1.95 to $2, and also said it now
expects its operating ma rgin t o be 11 percent, rather than its
previously forecast 10 percent.
Gap also managed its inventory carefully so as to avoid
fire sales in a tough economy in the event of a pullback by
shoppers, helping lift its gross margins 3 points, to 36.9
percent of sales.
For the second quarter ended July 28, Gap Inc earned $243
million, or 49 cents a share, compared with $189 million, or 35
cents last year. Gap Inc sales rose 6 percent to $3.58 billion,
while comparable store sales were up 4 percent during the
quarter.
Aeropostale reported net income of $71,000, or nil per
share, compared to $2.9 million, or 4 cents a year earlier.
Gap shares were up 1.79percent in afterhours trading, while
Aeropostale was down 7.5 percent.