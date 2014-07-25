BRIEF-Eildon Capital advances $6.4 mln first mortgage loan facility funding
* Advanced funding to a $6.4 mln first mortgage loan facility to facilitate acquisition of a development site in Coburg, Melbourne
ISTANBUL, July 25 Turkey's Garanti Bank said on Friday it mandated its headquarters to secure $500 million of financing with a maturity of maximum 5 years.
The bank made the statement to Istanbul stock exchange. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Advanced funding to a $6.4 mln first mortgage loan facility to facilitate acquisition of a development site in Coburg, Melbourne
* Sees net profit for H1 FY 2017 to decrease by 41.36 percent to 60.9 percent, compared to net profit of H1 FY 2016 (153.5 million yuan)