CORRECTED-BRIEF-Domino's Pizza Turkey, Russia franchisee plans London IPO
* DP Eurasia says expects to have free float of not less than 50 percent
ISTANBUL, Sept 6 The initial price guidance on Turkish lender Garanti Bank's five-year bond was revised to U.S. Treasuries +365 basis points (bps) from previous +375 bps, banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.
The pricing of its ten-year bond was also revised from U.S. Treasuries +380 bps from previous +390 bps, bankers said.
Bids for the two bonds were worth over $5.5 billion according to bankers. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
* DP Eurasia says expects to have free float of not less than 50 percent
NEW YORK, June 5 Leaving your job soon and rolling over a 401(k) into an IRA? Thinking about buying an annuity? About to call your money manager and allocate this year's Roth contribution?