BRIEF-CITIC Securities' net profit at 522.5 mln yuan in May
* Says net profit at 522.5 million yuan ($76.89 million) in May
ISTANBUL Aug 10 Turkish lender Garanti said on Friday it will issue 250 million lira ($140.24 million) worth of bonds with a maturity of 88-days and 100 million lira worth of bonds with a maturity of 179-days.
Garanti made the statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. The lender said in May that it mandated its headquarters to issue bonds of different maturities, up to 5 billion lira.
($1 = 1.7827 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)
* Says net profit at 522.5 million yuan ($76.89 million) in May
June 6 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd * Says board approves to set up branch in Sydney, Australia Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rPipFf Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)