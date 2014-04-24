BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
ISTANBUL, April 24 Turkey's Garanti Bank said on Thursday it secured $550 million in financing with a maturity of 20 years through a "future flow" transaction.
Garanti said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange that the financing was secured within the framework of its international borrowing programme. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: