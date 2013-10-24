ISTANBUL Oct 24 Turkish lender Garanti Bank on Thursday posted a 11 percent decline in its third-quarter net profit to 644.6 million lira ($326.25 million) amid a slowdown in lending.

Net income still exceeded a forecast of 618 million lira in a Reuters poll of eight analysts. ($1 = 1.9758 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)