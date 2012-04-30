BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to sell a portion of Tembec stake
* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares
ISTANBUL, April 30 Turkish lender Garanti mandated 21 banks for a syndicated loan issue in two tranches worth up to 1 billion euro ($1.33 billion), the bank said on Monday.
The loan would have a maturity of one year, the bank said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.7542 euros) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares
JOHANNESBURG, June 9 Ratings agency Moody's downgraded South Africa's credit rating on Friday but kept it at investment grade with a negative outlook, citing a recent abrupt cabinet reshuffle and reduced growth prospects for an economy mired in recession.