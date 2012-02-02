ISTANBUL Feb 2 Turkish lender Garanti said on Thursday that net profits for 2011 fell 1.9 percent to 3.07 billion lira ($1.75 billion) from a year ago.

Garanti's 2010 net profit was 3.127 billion lira, according to an income statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.7571 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer)