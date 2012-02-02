(Adds further details)

ISTANBUL Feb 2 Net profits at Garanti , the Turkish bank part-owned by Spain's BBVA , rose 13 percent to 790.5 million lira ($450 million) in the final quarter of last year, boosted by trading gains and higher net interest income, the company reported on Thursday.

The result was also up 64 percent on the previous quarter, boosted by returns from its consumer price index-linked bonds as Turkish inflation in December rose to its highest level in three years to almost double the central bank's target of 5.5 percent.

Third-quarter results had also been hit by trading losses on a weaker lira.

"On a quarterly basis the bottomline increased ... thanks to a jump in net interest income and a recovery of the trading losses booked in the third quarter," said Tera Brokers in a research note.

In the full year Garanti made a net profit of 3.07 billion lira, down from 3.127 billion lira in 2010.

"The momentum (in the bank's earnings) continues, while the upsides are being depleted. Profit taking might not be a surprise," wrote Oyak Securities in a research note.

The lender's loans amounted to 83.8 billion lira by the end of 2011, up 29.3 percent from a year ago, but the bank's net interest income was down 1.4 percent at 4.7 billion lira, in line with the fall in yearly profit.

"In-line results without negative surprises in deposit costs and asset quality," wrote an Istanbul-based trader in a note.

According to a Reuters poll of seven brokerage houses, Garanti was expected to post a fourth-quarter profit of 774 million lira.

Garanti's shares were 0.3 percent higher at 6.72 lira in early trade, slightly better than the Istanbul benchmark equity index, which was up 0.22 percent. ($1 = 1.7571 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)