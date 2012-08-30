BRIEF-Argan announces its intention to launch bond issue of up to 130 million euros
* ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO LAUNCH A BOND ISSUE OF UP TO € 130 MILLION SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
ISTANBUL Aug 30 Turkish lender Garanti Bank has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Commerzbank and Morgan Stanley for a series of investor meetings expected ahead of a Eurobond issue, bankers said.
The investor meetings will take place in Zurich, Geneva, Frankfurt, Munich and New York on Sept. 3-5, bankers familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Garanti Bank said in July it planned to issue Eurobonds worth up to the equivalent of $1.5 billion. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* signs agreement with real estate group Beni Stabili to sell and lease back its real estate portfolio