* Net profit below 757.1 million forecast

* Profit hit by higher provisioning (Adds quote, details)

ISTANBUL, July 31 Turkey's Garanti Bank posted a net profit down 23.8 percent year-on-year at 718.5 million lira ($399 million) in the second quarter, hit by higher provisioning and falling short of forecasts.

Garanti's net profit was below a Reuters poll forecast of 757.1 million lira. The lender's second quarter profit in 2011 was 943 million lira.

The bank said net interest income rose 28 percent to 1.394 billion lira in the second quarter, according to results filed to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

"Although operationally it looks like a good quarter, due to higher provisioning the bottom line fell behind expectations," said Derya Guzel, an analyst at Seker Securities.

"Garanti managed to increase net interest income by 31 percent which indicates a strong top line outlook for the upcoming quarters," said Ata Invest analyst Fatih Tugrul Topac.

Topac said a lower contribution from trading income and other sources, coupled with higher operational expenses, led to a contraction in the bottom line.

Garanti shares were down 0.83 percent at 7.13 lira by 0811 GMT.

Income from fees and commissions fell to 475 million lira in the second quarter from 485 million lira in 2011.

Turkish banks were seen posting steady net profits in the second quarter as strong domestic loan growth was expected to offset a squeeze on net interest margins following a tightening in monetary policy by the central bank. ($1 = 1.8009 Turkish lira) (Writing by Daren Butler and Seda Sezer; Editing by Stephen Powell)