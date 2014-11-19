ISTANBUL Nov 19 Dogus Holding's stake in Turkey's Garanti Bank will remain above 10 percent after a stake sale to Spanish bank BBVA and talks will be concluded as soon as possible, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Current Chairman Ferit Sahenk and Chief Executive Officer Ergun Ozen will keep their posts, the sources also said.

BBVA said it was in advanced talks with Dogus Holding over the possible acquisition of up to a 14.89 percent stake in the Turkish lender. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)