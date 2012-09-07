BRIEF-Athene Holding reports pricing of secondary offering of common shares
* Athene Holding Ltd. announces the pricing of secondary offering of common shares
Sept 7 Garda World Security Corp, Canada's biggest security and cash-handling firm, said a consortium formed by CEO Stephan Cretier has offered to buy it for C$1.1 billion ($1.13 billion)in cash, including debt.
The consortium will acquire each Class A share of Garda for C$12.00, representing a premium of 30 percent to Thursday's closing price of C$9.20.
SYDNEY, June 7 Australian property Goodman Group said on Wednesday it completed a $1 billion bond exchange offer with strong support from bondholders.