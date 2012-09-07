Sept 7 Garda World Security Corp, Canada's biggest security and cash-handling firm, said a consortium formed by CEO Stephan Cretier has offered to buy it for C$1.1 billion ($1.13 billion)in cash, including debt.

The consortium will acquire each Class A share of Garda for C$12.00, representing a premium of 30 percent to Thursday's closing price of C$9.20.