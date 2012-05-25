May 25 Canada's Garda World Security Corp's
profit rose as its security solutions segment benefited
from robust demand in emerging markets.
The company, which provides armored cars, cash-handling
services and automated teller machine maintenance, said
first-quarter net income rose to C$6.3 million, or 20 Canadian
cents per share, from C$4.5 million, or 14 Canadian cents per
share, last year.
Revenue rose 12 percent to C$321 million. Revenue from
emerging markets at Garda's security solutions arm rose 85
percent at C$36 million.
Shares of the Montreal-based company closed at C$7.31 on
Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.