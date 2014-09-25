BRIEF-Asymchem Laboratories Tian Jin's unit signs supply contract worth $99.8 mln
* Says unit Asymchem Inc signs five-year supply contract worth $99.8 million
Sept 25 Zhejiang Garden Bio-chemical High-tech Co Ltd
* Chemical high-tech says its Shenzhen IPO 249 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Says its medical investment management unit plans to buy 60 percent stake in three Hangzhou-based geriatric nursing hospitals for 228 million yuan