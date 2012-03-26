LONDON, March 26 Britain's largest garden centre
operator, The Garden Centre Group, said on Monday it had agreed
to sell the business to private equity firm Terra Firma in a
deal which values it at 276 million pounds ($438 million).
The Garden Centre Group comprises 129 centres across England
and Wales, operating under brands such as Wyevale, Blooms,
Bridgmere and Country Homes and Gardens.
It also has an online offer and runs the largest gardening
club in Britain with over 2 million members.
Andrew Sells, chairman of The Garden Centre Group, said the
sale follows the decision of shareholders to realise their
investment.
Rothschild acted as the financial advisor to The Garden
Centre Group and to its lender Lloyds Banking Group.