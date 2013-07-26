By Leela Parker
NEW YORK, July 26 Global industrial manufacturer
Gardner Denver this week raised $2.825 billion in leveraged
loans to fund its acquisition by private equity sponsor Kohlberg
Kravis Roberts & Co. Hefty demand for the loans sent yields on
both the U.S. dollar and euro tranches below 5 percent, with the
U.S. dollar TLB upsized by $100 million.
The multi-currency deal, which was marketed to U.S. and
European accounts, is split between a $1.9 billion term loan, a
525 million euro-denominated term loan and a $400 million
revolving credit.
The seven-year U.S. dollar term loan cleared the market at
LIB+325 with a 1 percent Libor floor and sold at an original
issue discount of 99.5. It traded up to 100.75-101.25 on the
break.
During syndication, the Libor spread was decreased twice
from initial price talk of LIB+400-425, first to LIB+350,
followed by another 25bp reduction. The issue price was also
tightened to 99.5 from 99 earlier. At the same time the loan was
increased by $100 million from $1.8 billion at launch.
Price guidance on the seven-year euro term loan was also
decreased, finalizing at EUR+375, with a 1 percent Libor floor
and 99.5 discount price. Initial guidance was set at
EUR+425-450, offered at a discount of 99.
There continues to be a lot of investor demand in the
marketplace, said one institutional investor. While loan-starved
investors will consider virtually any deal, investors are
particularly focused on the perception of higher-quality credits
with large liquid loan issues, he noted.
Loan investors point to the industrial manufacturer's market
position, performance track record as well as the visibility and
lead time surrounding the buyout as key factors in getting
investors comfortable with the B2 credit profile at arguably
aggressive leverage levels.
"With over $2 billion in revenue, good end market
diversification, no region accounting for more than 50 percent
of the business - even in a weak environment, we expect it would
generate cash. For what it is, lenders are comfortable with that
amount of debt," said Zev Halstuch, senior analyst at Moody's
Investors Service.
Additionally, private equity sponsor KKR, and the large
liquid nature of the institutional debt were also attractive
elements, investors said.
With all these things, "all the flies are around the
lantern," said the institutional investor.
The willingness of institutional investors to lend to the
pump and fluid handling manufacturer also indicates just how
quickly the loan market shrugged off recent market turbulence.
At the end of June, volatility roiled financial markets in
reaction to the likelihood the Fed might soon ease its monetary
stimulus. U.S. companies - facing skittish investors - promptly
canceled more than $14 billion in leveraged loans to refinance
debt or fund dividends to sponsors at low interest rates.
Just one month later, lenders piled into Gardner Denvers'
highly leveraged buyout loan. Senior secured leverage is 4.6
times on a pro forma basis and 6.0 times total, said sources.
Even at those levels, the $1.9 billion term loan was reportedly
more than two times oversubscribed.
Money continues to flow into the asset class. In the week
ended July 24, bank loan mutual funds received $1.85 billion in
inflows, the largest weekly amount in history, according to
Lipper FMI. Meanwhile, high yield bond mutual funds drew in a
massive $3.28 billion.
Average secondary leveraged loan bids have also ticked up
since selling off in late June. The average bid in the SMi100
ticked up to 98.6 on July 24 after falling to 98.21 on July 5.
"If earlier in the year investors were complacent on rates,
then became worried about rates, now they are more relaxed about
the interest rate outlook," Halstuch said. "Gardner Denver found
itself at the back end of that volatility, marketing the debt at
a time when investors are feeling more confident and the market
is not in panic mode," he noted.