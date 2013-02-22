NEW YORK Feb 22 The board of Gardner Denver Inc plans to meet on Monday to review private equity firm KKR & Co LP's $3.7 billion offer for the industrial machinery maker, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Several of Gardner Denver's top shareholders, including ValueAct Holdings LP, have indicated to the company's management that they would support KKR's $75 per share offer, which was submitted on Thursday, the person said.

Wayne, Pennsylvania-based Gardner Denver and ValueAct did not immediately respond to a request for comment. KKR declined to comment.

Earlier on Friday, Gardner Denver forecast 2013 results below analysts' expectations as demand for its engineered products such as petroleum and industrial pumps remained weak.