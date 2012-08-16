Aug 16 Industrial components maker Gardner
Denver Inc said it would shut some of its European
manufacturing facilities and cut jobs as part of a restructuring
plan aimed at cutting costs and expanding margins.
The company, a maker of compressors, pumps and vacuum
products, has been affected by the economic turmoil in Europe
for at least three quarters.
Gardner Denver said it would record a restructuring charge
of $85 million to $100 million that will be realized by 2015.
It expects to begin implementing its restructuring plan over
the next several months. However, the company did not disclose
the exact number of jobs it would reduce.
Last month, Valueact Capital, one of the largest investors
in the company urged its board to explore a sale of the company.
Investors were also surprised by the sudden resignation of chief
executive Barry Pennypacker.
Shares of the Quincy, Illinois-based company closed at
$61.63 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have
lost about 23 percent of their value since in the last six
months.