July 19 Gardner Denver Inc reported
quarterly results that beat analysts expectations but the
industrial component maker cut its full-year profit forecast on
poor demand in Europe and lower shipments of pressure pumps.
Gardner cut adjusted 2012 earnings to $5.30 to $5.50 per
share from its previous forecast of $5.60 to $5.80 per share.
Lower demand for petroleum and industrial pumps pressured
the company's engineered products division, which reported a 36
percent drop in orders. The division accounts for 54 percent of
Gardner Denver's total revenue.
Net income for the second quarter rose to $75.3 million, or
$1.51 per share, from $67.1 million, or $1.27 per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.53 per share.
Revenue was almost flat at $613 million.
Analysts expected earnings of $1.42 per share on revenue of
$626.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's Chief Executive Barry Pennypacker surprised
investors with his sudden departure on Monday.
Shares of the company closed at $49.17 on Thursday on the
New York Stock Exchange. The stock had fallen 12 percent on the
day the CEO resigned, but have recouped half its losses since
then.