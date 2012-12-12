* Private equity offers in mid-to-high $70s/shr
* SPX offers substantially more than private equity-sources
* Gardner shares end up 5 pct, SPX shares down 1.3 pct
By Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK, Dec 12 Industrial machinery maker SPX
Corp has outbid private equity firms competing to buy
Gardner Denver Inc by a wide margin, offering to pay
more than $4 billion for the rival, according to two people
familiar with the matter.
Gardner Denver shares gained 5 percent to an eight-month high
of $72.98, valuing the company at $3.6 billion, as investors
clung to some skepticism about SPX's audacious move to pay top
dollar to acquire a competitor with a higher stock market value.
Private equity firms Advent International, KKR & Co LP
, and a consortium of TPG Capital LP and Onex Corp
made all-cash offers in the mid-to-high $70s per share
range, the people said on Wednesday. But SPX has topped those
bids by offering substantially more, they said.
Based on Gardner Denver's 49.1 million outstanding shares,
the private equity offers in the mid-to-high $70s per share
range would have represented an equity value for Gardner Denver
between $3.6 billion and $3.9 billion.
The SPX offer was so much higher that Gardner Denver
canceled management meetings with private equity bidders that
were initially set for this week and did not even seek
second-round offers, the people said. Instead, it turned to SPX
for one-on-one discussions with the goal of finalizing a deal
before the end of the year, they said.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the
matter is confidential. SPX, Gardner Denver, KKR, Advent and TPG
declined to comment, while Onex did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Shares of Charlotte, North Carolina-based SPX ended trading
on Wednesday down 1.3 percent to $61.29 on the New York Stock
Exchange, adding to a 9.2 percent decline on Tuesday and valuing
the company at around $3.1 billion.
Shares of Wayne, Pennsylvania-based Gardner Denver rose as
high as $75.15 before settling back to close at $72.98.
SPX Chief Executive Chris Kearney has worked over the past
few years to focus the company on its flow control business,
making equipment used in processing liquids ranging from
petroleum to dairy products.
Gardner Denver makes compressors, pumps and vacuum products
for industrial uses.
The exact SPX bid and deal structure could not be learned,
but an aggressive offer by SPX could raise questions among
investors, who punished the company's stock after Reuters
reported on Monday that it had entered exclusive negotiations to
buy Gardner Denver.
SPX investors would be called on to approve any major
issuance of shares by the company and many analysts have
questioned whether any synergies between the two companies would
justify SPX paying over $80 per share.
"We are not sure about the likelihood of such a transaction,
but the implications for SPX shareholders are potentially
game-changing, to say it lightly," Barclays analysts wrote in a
note on Tuesday.
SPX could be swapping lower growth and less competitively
advantaged assets for what is considered to be a much
higher-quality portfolio at Gardner Denver, the Barclays
analysts added. A transaction of this size would put enormous
risk on SPX's management for integration and execution and test
the patience of SPX shareholders, they added.
A deal with SPX would represent a huge premium to the $55 a
share level that Gardner Denver's shares traded at before
Reuters reported news of a potential sale on Oct. 25 but would
pose a financial strain on SPX's balance sheet.
Gardner Denver said on Oct. 25 that it was pursuing
strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company,
confirming a Reuters report earlier in the day.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim in New York;
Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Tim Dobbyn)