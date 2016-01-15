(Suzanne Garment, a lawyer, is the author of "Scandal: The
Culture of Mistrust in American Politics." The opinions
expressed here are her own.)
By Suzanne Garment
Jan 15 As the 2016 presidential campaign got
underway, it looked as if former Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton was in the clear, scandal-wise. Whatever accusations had
chomped at her heels and her husband's, former President Bill
Clinton, over the years, she had outrun them.
For one thing, some of the scandals weren't even hers: She
wasn't the perpetrator but the wronged party. In other cases,
she wasn't officially involved. Even where the scandals were
indeed hers, the accusations didn't get far enough to support an
indictment, let alone a conviction.
Still, she seemed to be a part of that web of private law
firms, private fees, private investments and private connections
that gives politics-as-usual a bad name. Yet, Hillary Clinton
had survived, in good part because she just plain barreled
through the scandals with stunning resolve. She did not hide,
panic or act like anything except the self-confident figure we
see before us today - most of the time.
It puts me in mind of David Begelman. Now, stay with me
here. In the late 1970s, Begelman, then head of Columbia
Pictures and a major Hollywood mogul, was accused of embezzling
$10,000 from the studio. On the day the story broke, it was a
bombshell. But the next day, as all Hollywood sat eating lunch
at its favorite restaurant, Begelman walked through the door -
tailored, barbered, buffed, shined and looking like a million
bucks.
That performance helped keep Begelman afloat, in the
short-to-medium run. He was eventually fired from the studio,
but for some years he did return to a career producing movies.
Begelman's reaction to the accusations became a part of our
family lore. When my daughter was embarrassed by something and
didn't want to show up, I would tell her that she had to "do a
Begelman."
There hasn't been anything like Begelman's proven misdeeds
in Clinton's story, though some of the accusations against her
have been worse. Yet, in the face of them all, she has done a
magnificent Begelman.
But can she keep doing it? Keep toughing it out, sticking to
her script, answering uncomfortable questions with her tight
smile, and moving on? Can Clinton build herself a second act
that transcends the past scandals and the question of trust that
they raise?
We all remember F. Scott Fitzgerald's dictum that there are
"no second acts in American lives." Maybe he was talking about
the country's propensity to see a life as a single arc of
success or failure. Once you're tarnished by public scandal,
Fitzgerald seemed to be asserting, you are permanently damaged
goods.
That principle has been challenged and even discredited in
recent years. It has become conventional wisdom that there are
many second acts. People fall. They confess error and claim
redemption or pay what we think is a big enough price. Then,
they rise again.
Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford, for example,
topped the scandal charts when his walk along the Appalachian
Trail led to a very public declaration of an extramarital
affair. He seemed politically disgraced, but he now represents
South Carolina in the House of Representatives. Martha Stewart,
after being sent to the slammer, is back on TV. Perhaps the
harbinger of all this was Charles Colson, an architect of
President Richard M. Nixon's Watergate break-in, who found
religion and became a force for reform in the U.S. prison
system.
But Colson had to go to prison before he could assume his
role as a prison reformer. Sanford had to suffer public
humiliation. Stewart did her time in jail. Without such an
event, can someone who has been called a liar again and again,
rightly or wrongly, drive this kind of accusation far enough
from public consciousness to gain the presidency - one of whose
chief qualifications, we are told, is trustworthiness?
It may be that people have second acts when they have
somehow undergone a break with the person who was the
protagonist in the first act.
Once in a while, they are clever enough to engineer their
own successful mea culpas. The prototype is New York Mayor
Fiorello LaGuardia, who was once ripping into a local judge when
LaGuardia was reminded that he himself had appointed the judge.
Missing hardly a beat, LaGuardia answered, "When I make a
mistake, it's a beaut."
I once had a colleague at the Wall Street Journal who wrote
an editorial that turned out to be totally and irrefutably
wrong. I wondered how he would try to squirrel out of it. He
didn't. The next day, he produced a piece titled, "We Eat Crow."
It was genius. The controversy was over.
Sometimes, for people who have transgressed, a third party
does the job - with prisons or fines or just major
embarrassment. These people may never openly accept blame, but
the consensus is that they have paid. New England Patriots'
quarterback Tom Brady may have escaped the worst consequences of
Deflategate, for example, but many believe that he was
definitively caught out. It may be too much to say that these
people emerge chastened and transformed, but they benefit from
the sense that there has at least been some kind of public
accounting.
If there is no such break, however - if someone has
surmounted scandals by just barreling through them - Fitzgerald
may be right: The past will make itself felt. People will not
forget.
Bill Clinton recently took to the campaign trail on his
wife's behalf. He appeared in New Hampshire and talked with his
sincerely furrowed brow about how her longstanding pursuit of
social justice makes her the best-qualified candidate he ever
saw to "restore prosperity" to the country.
Enter Donald Trump. Hillary Clinton had attacked Trump as
sexist, a plausible enough accusation. Trump answered that his
behavior was nothing compared to the sexism of Hillary's
husband. He also declared that Hillary Clinton herself did not
exactly embody the progress of women in politics - because she
was her husband's enabler-in-chief during his presidency when he
was accused of exploitative sexual conduct toward a number of
women.
You've got to hand it to Trump: He has a gift. The news
coverage of Bill Clinton's New Hampshire appearance focused on
the women who, not so accidently, stood behind him as he spoke.
As one headline put it, the women "scowl, grimace and look like
they'd rather be anywhere else." A few were interviewed. They
said they knew about Clinton's reputation as a womanizer, and
worse. But private life was separate from public life, one of
them said. It was not an enthusiastic defense.
Trump knows that the passage of years has not diminished the
power of his accusations. His new video on the issue is a
collection of hammer blows. The voice-over is Hillary Clinton's:
"Women's rights are human rights"; "We must keep fighting for
opportunity and dignity." Her words punctuate a succession of
images: Bill Clinton leering at a plump and glowing Monica
Lewinsky in her cute little beret. A "Daily News" front-page
headline of the time: "Liar, Liar." A photo of Hillary Clinton
attended by Anthony Weiner, who is married to one of her key
aides. A "New York Post" front-page headline on "Weiner's Rise
and Fall" - about, in case you miss the import, Weiner's sexting
scandal. Hillary on a podium with Bill Cosby, who looks as
grotesque in the photo as he seems today.
The whole Trump video takes maybe 10 seconds. But it
indelibly calls to mind the memory of the country's
embarrassment at Bill Clinton's behavior, at the same time when
the U.S. public was largely supporting him through the political
struggle that accompanied the scandal.
Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton's "good wife" response - she
declared that she wasn't some Tammy Wynette "little woman
standing by her man," but that was exactly what she was - still
sticks in the collective craw of precisely those women who most
deeply want to support what Clinton represents in American
politics. The cloud of these scandals may still have the power
to commandeer the campaign narrative.
The same may be said for the other Clinton scandals that
have re-emerged. First came Benghazi, intimating that Clinton,
as President Barack Obama's secretary of state, participated in
lying about American deaths. Then the House Benghazi committee
uncovered her private email server, raising questions about her
handling of classified information. There were accusations of
conflicts of interest involving top Clinton aides Huma Abedin
and Cheryl Mills. Even the name of her famously partisan adviser
Sidney Blumenthal reappeared to cast a pall of further scandal
over the campaign.
There were the persisting questions about the Clinton
Foundation, which has taken lots of money from people with axes
to grind, spent it on a diffuse set of projects and paid hefty
salaries and fees to Clinton associates. These questions called
up still-older memories. We're hearing again about the
Whitewater scandal, which occupied most of the Clinton
presidential years, until it merged with the more salacious
Lewinsky story.
For those of us old enough to remember, it all comes back.
Those years were marked by relative (relative) peace and
prosperity, by some notable policy initiatives - and by the
ever-present smell of scandal that always seemed to portend some
criminal prosecution or other.
Will the smell of old, unexhumed scandal catch up with
Hillary Clinton?
This election may not turn out to be a real test case. The
Republicans may nominate a candidate so implausible that the
question of Clinton's trustworthiness will seem trivial. But if
the Republican candidate does turn out to be plausible, we will
see how deep a layer of mistrust has been left on the shore
after a generation of accusations against Clinton has receded.
