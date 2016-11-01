(Suzanne Garment, a lawyer, is the author of "Scandal: The
Culture of Mistrust in American Politics." The opinions
expressed here are her own.)
By Suzanna Garment
Nov 1 Most people didn't think it was possible,
but FBI Director James Comey - as is now known by everyone who
hasn't been locked down in a Zen monastery for the past four
days - has just increased the craziness of this already loony
and deeply depressing presidential election campaign.
He accomplished this feat with his letter to Congress
announcing that FBI personnel are going to review emails that
they found while investigating criminal allegations against
former Representative Anthony Weiner, estranged husband of key
Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin. Comey said the emails may be
relevant to Clinton's own email scandal, though the FBI does not
yet know their contents.
Comey acted against the practice that the Justice
Department, of which the FBI is a part, should not interfere
with the democratic process by publicly releasing information
that might tip the outcome of the vote within 60 days of the
election. But anyone who finds Comey's behavior puzzling or
self-contradictory hasn't followed the career of this very
careful bureaucrat.
What Comey's behavior makes clear - and has made clear to
observers of differing political stripes - is that a public
official can do great harm through the expression of a kind of
self-important moral vanity.
Comey has proved to be the quintessential bureaucrat, always
focused on protecting his own back. That seems to be Comey's
prime motivation and appears to be fueling his intense drive to
appear completely "transparent."
In July he held a press conference to make an extremely
careful announcement that the FBI's "recommendation" in the
Clinton email investigation was not to prosecute her even
though, in his view, her behavior had been "extremely careless."
Or, as one post put it more succinctly, "I'm going to drop bombs
on Hillary's many email-scheme lies, then announce no
prosecution."
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has been
apoplectic ever since. But other Republicans have also expressed
outrage at what they view as Comey's favoritism toward Clinton.
Now, Comey has tried to restore his public reputation for
balance. Did you think he was too easy on Clinton the last time?
Well, he'll show you: He'll act so that no one can have the
slightest justification for claiming that he has been anything
but scrupulously, meticulously evenhanded in his official
behavior. Nothing but clean, folks.
The FBI is an investigative agency whose findings enable
Justice Department prosecutors to make prosecutorial decisions.
Even in the Clinton email scandal, from which Attorney General
Loretta Lynch had to recuse herself because of her tarmac
meeting with former President Bill Clinton, there were plenty of
career officials at the Justice Department who were capable of
making the decision about whether to prosecute.
The country did not need the matter to be effectively
decided in a public press conference by Comey. Still less did
the country need this second public performance from him, which
performs no function other than to try to extricate him from the
trouble he reaped as a result of his first public performance.
This is not Comey's first go-round in his need to publicly
play a big role by inserting himself into a national debate.
In 2014, after the police shootings in Ferguson, Missouri,
and other places, Comey asserted that increased scrutiny of law
enforcement was emboldening criminals, even as he said there was
no data to back this up.
He also delivered a speech on African Americans and the
police, in which he pointed to "deep-rooted social problems"
causing "tensions with law enforcement." He concluded it was
"almost irresistible" for police to take a "mental shortcut" in
enforcing the law. He then balanced this publicly expressed
sentiment by announcing his worry, contrary to administration
policy, that requiring the police to wear body cameras would
lead to less effective law enforcement.
During the administration of President George W. Bush,
Comey, then nominally a Republican, became a bête noir to other
Republicans partly because of his role in the 2003 case of
Valerie Plame, a former CIA operative whose identity had been
leaked to the press by someone in the administration. Because
Attorney General John Ashcroft had recused himself from the
investigation of the leak, Comey, then deputy attorney general,
was in charge.
Comey appointed U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald, as special
counsel. The identity of the leaker was discovered soon enough:
It was an official in the Defense Department.
But the investigation did not stop. Comey had written a
careful letter, not publicly revealed at the time, that
confirmed Fitzgerald's authority was not limited to the
questions of who had leaked the information and whether it was a
crime. Instead, Fitzgerald's authority was to extend beyond this
to cover all matters related to the investigation - like
obstruction of justice and lying to the FBI. It was this
expanded authority that was used to indict Scooter Libby, an
aide to Vice President Dick Cheney.
Comey also clashed with the Bush White House over domestic
surveillance and the dismissal of U.S. attorneys; he left
government for the private sector in 2005. In 2007, in testimony
to Congress about the U.S. attorney controversy, he used the
opportunity to state his view that the Justice Department "had
to be seen as the good guys, and not as either this
administration or that administration."
This is the way institutions go off the rails; if we are
lucky, we see them derailing themselves and taking steps to stop
the slide.
Consider the institution of the independent counsel,
established after Watergate to ensure that grubby politics would
have no further influence over criminal investigations of high
government officials.
Independent counsels were accountable only to judicial
panels, not to Justice Department superiors. They had broad
powers to determine how far their investigations would go and
how long they would last.
After years of cases that ensnared officials in both parties
in seemingly endless legal proceedings, some clearly
unjustifiable, the legislation authorizing the office of the
independent counsel was finally allowed to expire. The
institution died an unlamented death.
Maybe now that the FBI director has gored the oxen of both
political parties in his insistence that everyone know how
virtuously careful and nonpartisan he is, we can exercise our
capacity for self-correction once again. Why not return to a
more traditional allocation of responsibilities - in which the
prosecutors make the decisions about whether to prosecute, after
the investigators have investigated and reported the results to
them?
Then these prosecutors, as prosecutors have traditionally
done, either put up, by getting an indictment, or shut up,
without press conferences and public self-justification.
(Suzanne Garment)