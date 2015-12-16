(Suzanne Garment, a lawyer, is the author of "Scandal: The
Culture of Mistrust in American Politics." The opinions
expressed here are her own.)
By Suzanne Garment
Dec 16 Donald Trump has said things in this
presidential campaign season - and before - that are truly,
madly, deeply not true. His critics have shown that these
statements attest to a) his cynical willingness to lie, even
beyond the normal bounds of political lying; b) his reckless
disregard of reality; or c) his shocking level of ignorance.
It's not clear which characterization is the worst. Any one of
them casts grave doubt, to put it euphemistically, on his
fitness to be president. But it hasn't reflected in his poll
numbers, at least not yet.
Here is another, separate mystery: Trump has said things in
this presidential campaign season that are clearly and
profoundly offensive to Americans' core beliefs - severely
undercutting religious tolerance, respect for fellow citizens
and equality before the law. Any of these offenses should -
you'd think - cause a scandal and read Trump out of decent
political discourse. Yet it hasn't mattered more than marginally
to his rhetoric or his supporters' loyalty, at least not yet.
To say that Trump is Teflon when it comes to this behavior
of his and the impotence of his critics is to understate by
orders of magnitude what's happening here. We're not talking
Teflon, we're talking Kryptonite.
You remember: Even though Superman can see through all other
materials, he can't see through Kryptonite. And when he comes
within field-force distance of Kryptonite, he gets weak.
At the risk of overdoing the symbolism, the lesson is that
the former is more important than the latter. It's because
Superman can't see what's behind the Kryptonite that he becomes
weak in its presence. If you can't see it - if you don't know
what it is - then you can't figure out how to fight it. The
failure to see causes the incapacity to act.
Anyway. So far, Trump's critics have seemed too angry to be
able to see what's behind his seeming imperviousness to them.
But there is no making sense of the Trump phenomenon, let alone
figuring out a plausible strategy for addressing it, unless you
stifle your outrage long enough to examine it with dispassion.
This is not just a question of who's right and who's wrong
on particular political issues. The problem is that there is
very little in the establishment - not just Democrats but
corporate Republicans, let alone Wall Street Republicans - that
pays respect to, or even reflects at all, the concerns and world
view of voters who are more - choose your word - conservative,
religious, parochial, Main Street, rural, fearful, economically
insecure, salt-of-the-earth, local, Wal-Mart, above-ground pool,
bridge-and-tunnel, non-calorie-counters, drinkers of sugary
sodas . . . .
The gap is so wide that it is no longer enough to talk about
different parties or ideologies. It's almost as if there were
two alternate universes of political discourse.
When a critic from Universe A states that a lie was told by
an avatar of Universe B, the population of Universe A says that
a lie was told - and the population of Universe B says that the
sound emitted by the critic from Universe A is just a bleat from
an ox that's just been gored.
Universe A says it's a fact that a given massacre wouldn't
have taken place without the availability of guns. Universe B
hears nothing except the fact that Universe A wants to take its
guns away. Universe A says it's a fact that immigrants
contribute more to U.S. society than they take from it. All that
Universe B hears is the establishment campaigning for continued
access to cheap labor.
There is no interpenetration of truths.
There are different theories about how the gap in
perceptions - not just of opinions but of facts themselves - got
so wide. Some people say it's all the fault of Fox News - highly
unlikely, though Fox benefits from that gap handily. Others say
the problem goes back to the Vietnam War, when antiwar
protesters concluded that the received truth about the war -
received from the government, that is - was a lie. One man's
facts were another man's propaganda.
Then again, it may be that the gap was never so narrow as it
looks in retrospect.
Consider, there is this quote attributed to Senator Daniel
P. Moynihan: "Everyone is entitled to his own opinions - but not
to his own facts." Say, for example, that the unemployment rate
is 10 percent. You may think it's too high or too low, but you
can't deny the 10 percent.
The quote seems to recall an era in which you could, indeed,
win a political argument by appealing to facts on which everyone
was forced to agree.
I remember, though, Moynihan's first Democratic primary
campaign for the Senate, in 1976. The country's unemployment
rate then hovered between 7 percent and 8 percent. The Full
Employment and Balanced Growth Act, known as the
Humphrey-Hawkins bill, was making its way through Congress,
instructing President Gerald Ford that by 1983, the unemployment
rate for individuals aged 20 or more had to be no more than 3
percent. Signing on to Humphrey-Hawkins seemed to be totally
necessary if you wanted to get the Democratic Senate nomination.
Moynihan said he was going to support Humphrey-Hawkins. I
was then his campaign's issues director and grossly naïve. How,
I asked him, can you honestly say that it's possible for the
government to get the unemployment rate down to 3 percent?
He looked at me, paused for a beat, then said, "Three
percent is what we have."
In other words, even if the Bureau of Labor Statistics
declared a 7-to-8-percent unemployment rate, the "real"
unemployment rate - made up of people who were capable of
working, wanted to work, and couldn't find work - was less than
half that number.
You weren't entitled to your own facts - but you could
develop your own elegant and serpentine interpretation of the
facts. In that sense, maybe the distance between then and now
not so vast after all.
Still, there remains a qualitative difference between
straining to make the facts fit your deeper realities and just
plain not giving a damn about what the establishment's facts
appear to be. The latter situation is what we face now. Does the
establishment say there were no crowds cheering 9/11 from the
rooftops of Jersey City? Well, the establishment is just
covering up those crowds. It might even have absconded with the
videotapes.
If Watergate was a cancer on the presidency, this open chasm
of disregard is a cancer - that is not too strong a word - on
the American political organism.
In fact, it is not too much to say that the candidacy of
Trump has - brace yourself - done an immense favor for people
who care about the future of American democracy.
He has put us face-to-face with a foundational fact about
representative democracy: Even if you hold groups of your
fellow-citizens in contempt, it is dangerous to behave as if you
do.
If you don't preserve elements of a common language and a
common frame of reference, you will lose the ability to persuade
them that they are hearing a lie.
And, in the end, they may have the votes.
Trump may still destroy himself politically. The Republican
Party may figure out how to keep him from getting the
nomination. He may run as a third party candidate, handing the
presidency to Hillary Clinton. Any of these events would keep
us from having to face the worst consequences of the problem
that his candidacy has exposed.
But the warning is clear enough.
