Dec 17 Navigation device maker Garmin Ltd
named Chief Operating Officer Clifton Pemble as chief
executive, succeeding co-founder Min Kao.
Pemble, who joined Garmin in 1989 as one of the company's
first engineers and has been serving as COO since October 2007,
will start in his new role from Jan. 1.
Kao will assume the role of executive chairman, and continue
to serve as the chairman of the board.
Garmin has been fighting sluggish demand for its GPS-enabled
handheld navigation devices as smartphones loaded with free
mapping apps invade its market, and it is betting on outdoor and
fitness products to drive growth.