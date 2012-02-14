Feb 14 No. 1 U.S. navigation device maker Garmin Ltd agreed to buy Interphase Technologies Inc, a privately held maker of sonar devices, for an undisclosed amount.

"This transaction is expected to be finalized within the next 30 days, and will allow Garmin to expand its overall marine product portfolio," the company said in a statement.

Garmin and its European peer TomTom have been trying to beef up their non-core businesses as their staple personal navigation device businesses have experienced a freefall in sales over the past few years.

Garmin's marine segment, which offers products to plot charts, find fish and hook up on marine networks, accounts for about 7 percent of its total revenue, as of its third-quarter results reported Nov. 3.

The company is expected to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 22. Its shares closed at $43.95 on Monday on the Nasdaq.