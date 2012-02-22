Feb 23 Garmin Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as revenue from its personal navigation devices rose and demand for its outdoor and fitness products jumped.

Fourth-quarter net income at the Switzerland-based GPS device maker rose to $165.5 million, or 85 cents a share, from $132.9 million, or 68 cents a share, a year ago.

The company, which competes with Dutch TomTom NV, earned 96 cents a share on a pro forma basis, while revenue rose 9 percent to $910 million.

Revenue at the company's outdoor/fitness segment increased 35 percent to $121 million. Automotive/mobile segment revenue increased 4 percent to $579 million, versus a 31 percent decline a year ago.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 66 cents a share, before one-time items, on revenue of $769.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.