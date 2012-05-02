* Q1 adjusted EPS $0.44 vs estimate $0.40

May 2 Navigation device maker Garmin Ltd's quarterly profit beat estimates, as demand for its outdoor and fitness GPS products jumped and it grabbed share in the personal navigation devices market.

Garmin has been seeing strong demand for its fitness products over the past few quarters, as athletes and joggers spend more on watches with GPS sensors, golfing accessories with preloaded courses and fitness apps.

Revenue at its outdoor and fitness segments, which together account for about a quarter of total revenue, rose 20 percent to $148 million.

Revenue from its automotive/mobile business, traditionally known for its personal navigation devices (PND) rose 6 percent to $280 million as the company sold more units.

The company, however, remained cautious about the PND industry, it said in a statement.

PNDs, once a must-have gadget and Garmin's mainstay till a couple of years back, has seen slowing demand as consumers switch to GPS-enabled smartphones that offer turn-by-turn navigation.

Garmin expected PND revenue to fall 7 percent to 10 percent and unit deliveries to continue to decline in 2012, it said in a post-earnings call in February.

Its Dutch rival TomTom posted a first-quarter loss last week, citing weaker car sales, the debt crisis in Southern Europe, and a product bug which made it necessary to increase the number of customer service agents.

Garmin's European business, however, reported a 16 percent rise in revenue. Total revenue rose 10 percent to $556.6 million.

Net income fell to $86.9 million, or 44 cents per share, from $95.5 million, or 49 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 44 cents per share.

Analysts on average expected an adjusted profit of 41 cents per share, on revenue of $520.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares, which closed at $47.49 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq, rose 2 percent to $48.51 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

The stock, which hit a four-year high after fourth-quarter results on Feb. 22, has since lost 5 percent of those gains.