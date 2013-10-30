* Expects 2013 adj earnings/shr $2.40-$2.45 vs prev
$2.30-$2.40
* 3rd-qtr adj earnings $0.69/shr vs est $0.59
* Revenue $643.6 mln vs est $628.9 mln
(Adds details, background)
Oct 30 Garmin Ltd raised its earnings
forecast for 2013 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly
results as it sold more navigation devices used in aircraft and
by fitness enthusiasts.
The company said it expects adjusted earnings of $2.40 to
$2.45 per share, up from its prior forecast of $2.30 to $2.40.
Garmin has been looking to its fitness and aviation
businesses to offset the steep drop in sales in its core
automotive/mobile business, which makes hand-held and
car-mounted navigation devices.
European rival TomTom, whose fortunes are also
closely linked to those of car manufacturers, also raised its
2013 earnings forecast on Wednesday, citing strong demand for
new gadgets such as GPS sports watches used by runners and
cyclists.
Garmin said there is strong interest from consumers in its
new running watches, which goes on sale in the current quarter.
Sales at its fitness business, which makes products such as
GPS-enabled watches to count calories and monitor heart beats,
rose 25 percent to $81 million.
Sales in its aviation business rose 15 percent to $83.4
million in the third quarter. The unit sells products such as
audio panels and collision avoidance systems to aircraft makers
including Cessna and Bombardier Inc.
Revenue in the automotive/mobile business that accounts for
half the company's sales fell 16 percent to $322.5 million.
Garmin's navigation products use global positioning system
technology to wirelessly deliver geographic location data
through satellite communications.
The company's Bluechart mobile application is used in Apple
Inc's iPads and iPhones.
Garmin's net profit rose to $187.6 million, or 96 cents per
share, from $140.3 million, or 72 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 69 cents per share.
Revenue fell 4 percent to $643.6 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 59 cents per
share on revenue of $628.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Garmin's shares closed at $48.07 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Neha Alawadhi in
Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Sriraj
Kalluvila)