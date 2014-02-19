UPDATE 1-South32 scraps $200 mln Australian coal acquisition from Peabody
* Peabody says will still run the mine (Adds reasons for ACCC ruling, details)
Feb 19 Navigation device maker Garmin Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its aviation and fitness products.
The company's net income rose to $163.6 million, or 83 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $129.3 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were 76 cents per share.
Revenue fell 1 percent to $759.7 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 62 cents per share on revenue of $712.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also said Chief Financial Officer Kevin Rauckman would leave the company within the next year.
