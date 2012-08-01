* Q2 adjusted EPS $0.98 vs estimate $0.67
* Q2 revenue $718 mln vs estimate $686.5 mln
* Raises FY12 profit outlook
Aug 1 Garmin Ltd's quarterly profit
blew past analysts' estimates as revenue from its personal
navigation devices (PND) business rose for the third straight
quarter, and the company raised its full-year profit forecast.
Garmin's PND business has been steadily turning around after
several quarters of slow sales, as the company tries new
strategies such as bundling its PNDs with its high-margin
mapping services and providing cars with entertainment systems.
But the big demand for its outdoor and fitness products such
as watches with GPS sensors, golfing accessories with preloaded
courses and fitness apps has been the real revenue driver over
the past quarters.
The company said it now expects a profit of between $2.70
and $2.85 per share for 2012, up from its earlier forecast of
between $2.45 and $2.60 per share. It raised the lower end of
its full-year revenue forecast by about $50 million and now
expects sales of between $2.75 billion and 2.80 billion.
Revenue at its outdoor segment, which accounted for 14
percent of total revenue, jumped 24 percent to $100 million for
the second quarter. Revenue from its PND business rose 8 percent
to $392 million.
PNDs, once a must-have gadget and Garmin's mainstay till a
couple of years back, has faced slowing demand as consumers
switch to GPS-enabled smartphones that offer turn-by-turn
navigation.
Garmin's Dutch rival TomTom posted lower revenue
last week as sales at its consumer unit declined, but said it
would supply French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen with
digital maps and other higher-margin services.
The No. 1 U.S. navigation device maker's net income rose to
$185.9 million, or 95 cents per share, for the second quarter,
from $109.5 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Garmin earned 98 cents per share. Total
revenue rose 7 percent to $718 million.
Analysts on average had estimated earnings of 67 cents per
share, on revenue of $686.5 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Garmin's shares closed at $38.61 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
The stock hit a four-year high of $50.67 on May 2 after it
reported strong first-quarter results, but has since lost nearly
a fourth of those gains.