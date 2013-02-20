Feb 20 Garmin Ltd's quarterly profit missed analysts' estimates as a 25 percent decline in its personal navigation devices business offset growth at its other businesses.

Net profit fell to $129.3 million, or 66 cents per share in the fourth quarter, from $165.6 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 68 cents per share. Analysts' on average expected profit of 73 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.